CDNChristmas2020: Plant gift ideas from CREMDEC Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Looking for some Christmas gift ideas?

If you are tired of the usual material gifts like, clothes, watches, shoes and the like, why not try something that would last a long time.

Yes, we are talking about plants.

As plant stores pop up like wildfire these days, there’s a place in Cebu where you can buy plants for a lesser price while helping local Cebu City farmers.

Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) in Barangay Taptap is the place to be.

In CREMDEC, they have beautiful choices of plants you can choose from as a gift this holiday.

Doctor Alice Utlang, head of the Campus Development in Cremdec is here to help you pick the plants that would best fit as a gift for the holidays.

“Because plants can take away the stress, it helps beautify our homes,” Utlang said.

Here are some of the plants that Utlang would highly recommend for those interested in plants as gifts for the holidays:

These plants are good indoor plants that can also help in creating a more homey and vibrant feeling in our homes this holiday season — plus, these plants don’t need constant watering and are low maintenance plants.

“This would encourage everyone or every plant owner to be on top of taking care of the plants, as they too are symbols of life and good luck,” she added.

These plants ranges from P50-P200 depending on the kind and the size.

Plants truly add some life into our homes making them a perfect gift idea for this year’s Christmas season. /dbs