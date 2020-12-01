Talisay active cases now down to just 3

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Talisay City is now left with just three active cases of the coronavirus disease after the city did not log any new cases of the infection in a period of five days, from November 24 to 29.

It was on November 23 yet when the city last reported a new infection, a 32-year-old female resident of Barangay Tabunok.

The city’s active cases are in Barangays Cansojong, Poblacion, and Tabunok with one each.

But while Talisay did not log any new cases, its recoveries continue to increase now totaling 909, said a November 29 advisory which the City of Talisay Public Information Office posted on its official Facebook page Monday night, November 30.

Its most recent recovery was reported on Sunday, November 29.