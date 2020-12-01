Lapu welcomes Christmas season, lights up 30-foot Christmas tree

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government welcomed the Christmas season with a Christmas tree lighting event on late Tuesday afternoon, December 1, 2020.

The program started at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall, where the Christmas tree is located.

Chan said that their Christmas tree is around 30-feet tall, decorated with 500 “parols” made by the inmates of the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

“Ato ning gipalit ug tag tulo usa gatos sa atong mga inmates sa Lapu-Lapu City Jail para pod naa silay kita sa ilang livelihood,” Chan said.

(We bought this for three for P100 from our inmates at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail so that they can earn from their livelihood.)

Chan also urged the public to sponsor a parol, for any amount, as the proceeds from these will be used for the Noche Buena of inmates during Christmas and distribution of Christmas gifts to poor families and children.

Aside from the Christmas tree, the city also lit up the lanterns installed at the center island of the city’s streets.

Cindi Chan, the chairperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Historical and Cultural Affairs, said that the lanterns were designed by Eric Quiwa, a famous lantern maker from Pampanga.

“Ang design ana kay 500 years of Christianity, para atoa nang magamit until April next year for the Quincentennial Celebration,” Cindi said.

(The design of that coincides with the 500 years of Christianity, so that we can use these until April next year for the Quincentennial Celebration.)

