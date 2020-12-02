Holiday gift ideas under the new normal

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Since we are all now living in the new normal, try giving gifts that would best fit in this category this holiday season.

Clothes, shoes, and watches are one thing to give as gifts, but essential items during this pandemic might be the best and most practical option there is.

Here, let CDN Digital give you some of the new normal gift ideas perfect for the Yuletide season.

Packs of face masks— without doubt, the most essential item to date! You can either give the usual surgical face masks or try the trendy ones you see online. Nonetheless, face masks are in nowadays, it will match with just about anything.

Face shields or visors— the new normal look is not complete without these. They make the new normal look trendy and fashionable. With a lot of designs to choose from, your family and friends will surely appreciate this simple but useful gift this holiday season.

PPE set— if you know someone who needs PPEs, then scrap the usual T-shirt gift and go buy PPEs that are sold almost everywhere. In this way, you can keep them safe and fashionable as they continue to wage war against an unseen enemy.

Alcohols and disinfectants— alcohol and disinfectants come in different packaging which you can carry with you. This will certainly go a long way as a simple gift this Christmas.

New normal kit— this will surely come in handy, you can put together all the above items and make a care package out of this stuff to give during the holidays.

Remember whatever gift you give this holiday season, always bear in mind that the real essence of Christmas is about giving hope and love. They are definitely the best things you can impart to others without breaking a sweat.

Spread kindness and joy this holiday season! /rcg