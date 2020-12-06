FACES OF CEBU: Leigh Ann Ybañez, founder of Hinabang sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Leigh Ann Ybañez saw the pandemic as an opportunity to start helping people in the streets of Cebu.

This is why the Minglanilla, Cebu-based Ybañez, who is 24 years old, started last July the Hinabang Sa Sugbo, an online non-government organization that aims to feed the homeless people in Cebu, especially the elderly.

“I saw a lot of people living in the streets even during a pandemic, and a lot of them are old ones, I knew I needed to do something, in small ways I can,” she said.

She started with just packing meals good for 10 to 20 people and until it grew bigger that she was able to do a donation drive every month.

Thanks to netizens, friends, and family who supported her advocacy, Ybañez is able to help homeless people in Cebu. Now, she has even partnered with different groups in Cebu and even outside of Cebu to help her continue her advocacy.

” This is for the less fortunate and the sick elderlies, especially in this time of crisis. This is also to encourage young people to volunteer and help in the society,” she added.

Because of her efforts, Ybañez is a nominee for Regional Development Council Central Visayas’ Search for Outstanding COVID-19 Volunteers.

/bmjo