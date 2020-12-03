Mayor Chan to suspend city’s curfew for Misa de Gallo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is set to issue an executive order (E.O.) that will suspend the implementation of the city’s curfew ordinance.

Chan said that this is so to accommodate the holding of Misa de Gallo or Dawn Masses from December 16-24.

Currently, the city’s curfew starts at 10 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.

However, parish priests from the different churches in the city are suggesting to the mayor to hold the Dawn Masses at 4:30 a.m.

“We will issue a temporary suspension. Magkuan lang ta’g executive order for that, good for the nine days Simbang Gabi,” Chan said.

Aside from this, Chan said that the parish priests are also planning to hold masses at 7 p.m. so that the public can have an alternative time and to decongest churches during Dawn Masses.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, also said that they will also be focusing on implementing security measures outside the churches to ensure that the health and safety protocols will be properly observed.

“But we will formulat a scheme nga once mapuno na, isira na nato ang gate (sa simbahan). Or else, ato napod nang kuanon ang mga tao. Kung mopugos sila, dakpon nato sila,” Banzon said./rcg