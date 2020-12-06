In Photos: Night heron, 4 pythons turned over to DENR-7

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A night heron and four reticulated pythons were recently turned over to the Central Visayas office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

In an advisory, DENR Central Visayas said that the animals were received by Reginaldo Bueno, a biologist at their Conservation and Development Division.

The Rufous Night Heron, the advisory said, was rescued and turned over by a resident of Canangcaan in Mandaue City.

A Rufous Night Heron is a nocturnal bird, feeding primarily at night. It is said to be partially migratory, depending on the persistence of suitable feeding and nesting conditions.

The pythons, on the other hand, were rescued in Cebu City and were turned over by the City Disaster Reduction Risk Management Office (CDRRMO) led by its OIC chief Ramil Ayuman.

“The rescued wildlife species are now sheltered in the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center for safekeeping and monitoring for its health or injury before releasing it back to the wilds,” the DENR-7 advisory reads.

Photos below are courtesy ofDENR Central Visayas: