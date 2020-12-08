SK Looc Mandaue launches donation drive for fire victims in Sitio Superior

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Youth leaders in Barangay Looc in Mandaue City have launched an online campaign to raise donations for fire victims in Sitio Superior.

Called “Bangon Superior: A donation drive,” the campaign aims to solicit water, food, blankets, hygiene kits, and clothes among others for the fire victims.

“If you want to donate in-kind donations, please do not hesitate to message us right away,” says a Facebook post by SK Looc Mandaue.

A late-night fire on Sunday left at least 12o families consisting of 574 individuals homeless.

“We, the SK Council [members], are calling for donations for the fire victims, especially those who lost their homes and weren’t able to save any of their belongings,” reads the advisory that was posted by the barangay’s Sangguniang Kabataan.

Cebuanos who wanted to help the fire victims can send their donations to Jhasse Lanugan (GCASH: 09084883959) and Jhasse Lanugan (BPI Account No: 2949179802).

