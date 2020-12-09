Fate of jeepneys from other LGUs entering Cebu City now in Labella’s hand

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The proposal to let public utility jeepneys (PUJs) from other cities and municipalities to enter Cebu City, now lies solely in the hands of Mayor Edgardo Labella.

This after the Jeepney Task Force, the body tasked to review and study the proposal, has already given its approval.

“I-reccommend pana sa Jeepney Task Force ngadto kang mayor, once okay na gani, maghatag lang sab ko ug kuan (special permit),” Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr., said.

Montealto, however, said that PUJ drivers and operators from outside Cebu City still needs to comply with the requisites set by the city, before the agency will issue a special permit.

These requisites include negative swab result for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); reconfiguration of their units to comply with the social distancing protocol through implementing a one-seat-apart scheme or installing plastic barriers; passing the roadworthiness test for their units from the Land Transportation Office (LTO); and acquiring a travel line permit from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“Kinahanglan nga mosunod gyud sila sa pre-requisite sa Cebu City, kay ato mang gipaneguro ang safety,” he added. /rcg