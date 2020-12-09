Mandaue fire victims receive financial assistance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Victims of the October 9 fire in Sitio Latasan in Barangay Labogon and Zone Patatas in Barangay Paknaan here, received financial assistance from the city government on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The city government through the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) gave cash assistance to the 69 families displaced by the fire at the Labogon Barangay Hall.

The homeowners received P10,000 while the renters and sharers got P5,000.

Victims of the recent fires that hit Mandaue City receive their financial assistance from the city government. CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose SagarinoAside from the city’s financial assistance, Labogon Barangay Captain Amado Manatad also gave cash assistance to his constituents worth P5,000 to the homeowners and P3,000 to the boarders.

Meanwhile, Maricel Yu, CSWS head, said that the victims of the December 6 fire in sitio Superior, Barangay Looc might also get their financial assistance before the end of the year.

“Paninguhaon karun buwana kay musira baya December na baya, hopefully ma submit karun (list) aron tomorrow ma endorse sa Sangguniang Panglungsod for appropriation of budget,” said Yu.

Some 154 families or 727 individuals were displaced by the fire. However, Yu said that some victims are subject to verification.

“Aron ma siguro nato nga walay nagdoble, o wala nasunugan pero nagpalista. Ganina naay nagpalista kay naagian daw siya sa bombero, nabasa iya’ng balay, amo’ng giingnan dili pwede,” she said./rcg