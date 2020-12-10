Alleged pedophile nabbed in Ginatilan

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent and Reporter | December 10,2020 - 07:50 PM
Alleged pedophile nabbed in Ginatilan

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) have arrested a suspected pedophile, identified as Donald Robert Tyler, on Thursday afternoon, December 10 in Barangay San Roque, Ginatilan town in southwestern Cebu. | Photo by Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers here in Cebu arrested on Thursday, December 10, a 57-year-old U.S. citizen in Ginatilan town over allegations that he sexually exploited minors.

Initial reports from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) showed that the suspect, identified as Donald Robert Tyler, was arrested in his residence in Barangay San Roque, Ginatilan in southwestern Cebu.

NBI-7 said that the operation, by virtue of an arrest warrant, was in coordination with the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States government.

Based on the identification cards (ID) the authorities seized, Tyler was granted the status of Special Resident Retiree’s Visa in October 2018 by the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA), a bureau under the Department of Tourism (DOT).

He will be brought to NBI-7’s headquarters in Barangay Capitol-Site, Cebu City, which is located around 142 kilometers north of Ginatilan, a fifth-class municipality. /rcg

 

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.