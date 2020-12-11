Jeepney task force gives OK, waits for Labella’s go signal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Jeepney Task Force is now awaiting the decision of Mayor Edgardo Labella regarding the jeepneys from Talisay City wanting to operate routes reaching into Cebu City.

Councilor James Cuenco, head of the jeepney task force, said that the recommendation had been officially lodged at the Office of the Mayor, and Labella had verbally approved the entry of the Talisay jeepneys as well.

“Maybe there is a delay in the drafting of the Executive Order, but the mayor has already said he will allow the entry of the jeepneys from Talisay City,” said Cuenco.

The focus has been placed on Talisay City as they are the first to request for entry to Cebu City.

The jeepney task force is also waiting for Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City to deploy jeepneys going to Cebu City since both cities are conducting their own one-stop-shops.

Cuenco said they would not be limiting the number of inter-city jeepneys entering the borders because these routes were limited anyway.

Most of the jeepneys will be stopping at border barangays and rarely reach the city center anyway.

The jeepney task force only warns the jeepney drivers from other LGUs that if they incur violations, they will not be allowed to enter the city again.

Still, Cuenco encourages the other local government units to deploy jeepneys to Cebu City because there remains a huge gap between demand and supply.

Cuenco hopes that with more jeepneys running around, workers will be able to reach their workplaces or go home to their families on time./dbs