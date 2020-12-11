Price hikes of pork this Christmas, New Year expected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) warns that prices of pork products may increase this holiday season due to high demand.

Dr. Jennifer Laurente, DVMF head, said the ban on the African Swine Fever (ASF) had affected the supply in the city, since the primary source of pork had been from imports from other local government units (LGUs).

READ: Ban on hogs, pork products from ASF-hit areas stays

“Naglisod na tag kuha og supply from Negros, so ato supply naa ra gyod diri sa Cebu Province,” she said.

(We had difficulty getting our supply of pork from Negros, so we are getting our supply here in Cebu province.)

The main source of pork in the city is only Cebu Province as there are not enough hog growers in the city.

On October 2020, the total recorded supply of pork in the market was at 11,741 hogs, while in November 2020, it was at 11,757 hogs.

The demand is expected to increase by Christmas and New Year, and with a limited supply, the price may rise.

On the first two weeks of December 2020, the price of pork has risen from P100 per kilo to P140 per kilo, or a 40 percent increase per kilo.

READ: DTI issues SRP for Noche Buena products

This is expected to rise subject to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regulations as the demand is expected to increase.

“So far naa ra man gyoy supply atong mga ihawan, pero nimahal na gyod siya kay mosaka man pud ang demand. Nimahal sad ang live hog. Kami gimonitor lang namo ang pagsulod aning atong pork products,” said Laurente.

(So far, our slaughterhouses hae enough supply but the price of pork has increased because the demand has also increased. Aside from that, the price of a live hog has also increased. We, on the other hand, are only monitoring the entry of pork products here.)

The DVMF is reminding the establishments not to sell pork products that are from ASF-hit provinces and even countries as the Executive Order for the ban is still in effect.

The DVMF will be monitoring the establishments this to ensure compliance./dbs