Police to Lapu residents: Report illegal firecracker manufacturers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The explosives section of the Regional Civil Security Unit of the police regional police is encouraging residents in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City to report those who are illegally manufacturing firecrackers in their community.

This is to prevent accidents, like the one that happened to a family in Sitio Shooting Star in the same barangay Thursday night, December 10, when the firecrackers that they were making suddenly exploded.

The incident resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy while his 31-year-old mother and 15-year-old sister suffered second-degree and third-degree burns.

According to Police Sr. Master Sergeant Rene Bentulan, chief of the explosives section of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), that in Lapu-Lapu City, they have accredited only three firecracker manufacturers to operate.

Bentulan said that one of the major provisions in the granting of accreditation is for firecracker manufacturers to build their facilities in areas that are at least 300 meters away from the community.

Bentulan also urged barangay officials to help in monitoring their respective communities so that the illegal activity will stop.

Barangay Babag Village chief Arsenio Berdin also said that his tanods are regularly conducting house-to-house inspections.

He revealed that on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, they even conducted a dialogue with firecracker manufacturers and Police Station 3 personnel on the different safety measures that manufacturers need to implement to avoid accidents at their workplaces./rcg