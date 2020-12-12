Tatay Semion, 73, ice candy vendor, looking for a safe place to stay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A laundry shop owner in Cebu is calling for help.

Not for their own welfare, but for someone else’s who needs more help.

Debbie Wan Blancas, from Pardo Cebu, took to her Facebook account on December 7, to share a story about one of their valued customers.

Tatay Semion, 73, an ice candy vendor living in Barangay Calamba in Cebu City.

Tatay Semion visits the laundry shop owned by Blancas for his laundry regularly and just recently, asked Blancas to help him look for a place to stay.

A safe and cheap place that is.

“He needs a place to stay. He wishes to rent a decent room that is good for 1 preferably near Quiot Pardo area where his ice drop supplier is located,” said Blancas.

Tatay Simeon currently lives in a place where he no longer feels safe.

Blancas, who gives Tatay Semion free laundry service, said that this might not be enough for Tatay and wanted to bridge people who would want to help Tatay Semion find a new place.

“According to some of his suki here in Pardo, he is such a hardworking guy. Di ni siya mo keep the change, but rather taga-an kag pakapin nga ice candy,” she adds.

Don’t you think Tatay Simeon deserves to spend the holidays in a place where he feels safe and secured?

If you have a place for him, let us know or message Debbie Wan Blancas on Facebook to give Tatay Semion his much deserved Christmas gift! /dbs