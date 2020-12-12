Ibañez: Mandaue fire victims to receive cash assistance before Christmas

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City – Victims of the December 6 fire in Sitio Superior, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City will receive their financial assistance before Christmas.

This after the Mandaue City Council during a special session on Friday, December 11, 2020, approved the release of P1.23 million for the fire victims .

The 99 families, whose homes were totally damaged will receive P10,000 each, while the other 10 families with partially damaged homes will be given P5,000 each. Those who were renting will receive P5,000 while boarders will get P2,500.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that the cash aid will be given before Christmas to help the fire victims rebuild their homes, renters and boarders to find a new place by using the money to pay for the down payment.

“Gipadali gyud ning Mayor, para pod makasugod og tukod sa panimalay ug katung mga nag-abang makakita sila og kaabangan, naa silay ika down. Hopefully, before Pasko mahatag gyud ni sa ato’ng mga kaigsuunan,” Ibañez said.

The cash assistance according to Ibañez, is on top of the “starter kits” which contained basic food items, clothes, and mattresses which the city distributed to the fire victims immediately after the fire incident.

Ibañez said that Sitio Superior where the fire happened was a private lot.

“Atoa nang gi check no og unsa gyud nang lugar ang ownership if private owner, and unsa poy estorya sa tag-iya sa yuta kay I believe naay uban dira nag-abang gyud sa tag-iya kay private man siya nga luna,” he said.

The fire victims are temporarily housed at the Barangay Looc Gym and in a nearby elementary school. /rcg