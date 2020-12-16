January 2021 resumption of face-to-face classes too early –Cortes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government believes January next year is too early to resume face-to-face classes.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that January is too early and is not safe for children especially with the anticipated surge of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases after the Holiday season.

“It’s too early para nako, ang ako man gud, ang momentum anaa na unta nato, nindot na kaayo og dagan, kani manggun’g holiday season naa gyud ni epekto niya kung ato’ng sundan dayun og face-to-face (classes) basin mao na niya ang makapatrigger mo spike sa (COVID-19) cases dinhi sa Cebu,” Cortes said.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Chairman of the Committee on Education, suggested to continue with the virtual classes and module distance learning than face-to-face as those are safer for children and teachers.

Sanchez added that children especially in lower years are fond of touching and hugging and playing with their classmates and friends.

“Early ra ang January though naa tay zero cases in a week an pero dili dapat mo kumpiyansa, mga bata baya maghalubilo baya gyud, mag dry run niya magkamusta-kamusta mga bata, kani’ng grade 2, 3, grade 4 ug grade 5 maoy crucial kay hilig magduwa,” Sanchez said.

Though, he is hoping that in the future, face-to-face classes will resume.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a dry run of face-to-face classes in low-risk areas starting January next year.

Cortes said they will wait for the national government’s final policy regarding the resumption of the face-to-face classes and will welcome whatever the final decision will be. /rcg