DTI-7 Posts on Social Media its Digital Marketing Webinars for MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry Central Visayas (DTI-7) recently concluded its Digital Marketing Strategies for MSMEs webinar series.

The series was held via Zoom and Facebook Live. With the goal to help local businesses thrive in the new normal, the online learning for entrepreneurs consisted of 8 sessions.

All 8 sessions are available for review on the official Facebook page of the Department of Trade and Industry Central Visayas (@DTI.Region7) and its YouTube channel (@DTI7 Digital).

















To rewatch the webinars under this series, you may click on the following links:

Introduction to Digital Marketing https://bit.ly/IDMFb Knowing and Reaching Out to Your Customers Online https://bit.ly/KROFblive E-Commerce: How to Sell Your Products Online https://bit.ly/EcommerceFBLive Content Marketing: Using Content to Promote Your Brand https://bit.ly/CMFbLive Social Media Marketing: Using Social Media to Connect With Your Customers https://bit.ly/SMFblive Facebook and Instagram Marketing Tips for MSMEs https://bit.ly/FMTFblive Facebook Ads for Beginners to Promote Your Products Online https://bit.ly/FbAFblive New Digital Marketing Strategies to Explore Beyond 2020 https://bit.ly/DMD20FbLive

The learning continues in the year 2021 as the agency prepares more webinars for entrepreneurs and consumers. Stay tuned for updates by liking the DTI 7 Facebook page and subscribing to the agency’s Youtube channel.

