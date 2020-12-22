Search and rescue operation in CCC’s collapsed mining pit to start this Tuesday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Search and rescue operation will be launched early this Tuesday morning, December 22, at the collapsed mining site of Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC), an operating mine of Atlas Consolidated Mining Development Corporation (ACMDC) that is based in Toledo City.

But as of this writing, it remains unclear how many miners have gone missing following a landslide at the Carmen Pit, CCC’s mine operations site, which happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, December 21.

“The incident was traceable to the incessant rains for the past several months and aggravated by Typhoon Vicky which hit parts of the Visayas, including Toledo City last Friday, December 18, 2020,” CCC said in a statement.

“The Management of CCC is doing all the necessary action to assess and address the overall situation. We will continue to inform the concerned agencies as well the general public of further developments,” it added.

An advisory from the city government said that Mayor Joie Piczon-Perales has already instructed all government agencies in her city to help in the conduct of the search and rescue operation.