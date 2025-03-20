Comelec Mandaue office receives ballot boxes, ACM batteries for upcoming elections

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections Mandaue office (Comelec-Mandaue) received a delivery of approximately 270 plastic ballot boxes and batteries for the Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) at Mandaue City Hall on Thursday, March 20.

Due to a lack of available storage space, the items will be temporarily placed on the city hall grounds.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant Jacqueline Reuyan said that the ballot boxes are usually stored at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. However, due to ongoing activities and the distribution of aid, the space is unavailable this time.

Additionally, the storage area at the City Treasurer’s Office is reportedly occupied with ballot boxes from previous elections.

Reuyan assured that the ballot boxes will be covered with tents and tarpaulins and will be cordoned off for security.

Mandaue has 271 precincts, but only 270 ballot boxes and batteries were delivered. One box was retained during a recent roadshow, which aimed to educate the public on the election machines.

The ballots and ACMs will be delivered closer to Election Day on May 12.

Meanwhile, Reuyan said that the first batch of teachers set to serve in the upcoming election has completed their training. This training, conducted by Comelec in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), included a certification exam focused on operating the Automated Counting Machines.

Reuyan confirmed that all participating teachers passed the certification.

