16 barangays in Lapu-Lapu are COVID-free

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government has 31 remaining active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with 16 barangays (villages) now considered free from the virus.

In the data prepared by Grace Carungay, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, the city only recorded 9 new cases of the virus from December 15, 2020 to December 21, 2020.

On December 16 and 21, the city also did not log any new case of COVID-19.

The data also showed that 16 out of the 29 barangays in the city no longer have active cases of the virus.

These barangays are Looc, Marigondon, Buaya, Maribago, Punta Engaño, Suba Basbas, Tingo, San Vicente, Talima, Sta. Rosa, Sabang, Caw-oy, Baring, Tungasan, Pangan-an, and Caohagan.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in a Facebook post, thanked Oponganons for cooperating and complying with health and safety protocols such as wearing of a face masks and face shields, and observing social distancing.

/bmjo