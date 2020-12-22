MGB-7 indefinitely suspends CCC’s open pit mining operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) has ordered the suspension of the open-pit mining operations of Carmen Copper Corp. (CCC), following the death of four miners after the collapse of a mining site in Barangay Biga, Toledo City, Cebu.

Six other miners remained missing as of this posting.

MGB-7 Director Arman Malicse said in a phone interview with CDN Digital said that the suspension of the CCC operations was for the sole open pit of the mining site as the ground is still loose.

The ground in the area of the Biga Open Pit is made mostly of igneous rocks, which softened and collapsed under the weight of the rain in the past days.

This collapse led to a 15-meter tsunami-like phenomenon that hit the ten miners in the vicinity, who were supposedly already at a safe area from the actual collapse.

Malicse suspects that the miners were dragged underwater which is why they recommended to the Toledo City government to commission divers to check the waters in the area for bodies.

“So ang tubig, murag tsunami, paghulpa sa yuta. Among duda is naabtan tong mga miners kay actually ang collapsed area wala namay tawo, naevacuate naman,” said Malicse.

The MGB-7 suspended the operation indefinitely until the zone is no longer dangerous to miners and other workers, and will use the time to investigate why the collapse occurred and if CCC should be held legally liable for this particular incident.

The MGB-7 will be investigating the technical reasons why the collapse occurred and whether the company followed the proper safety protocols before, during, and after the incident.

Should the company be found negligent, MGB-7 will file charges against them according to the mining law.

Still, Malicse said they will consider all aspects in the investigation especially why the miners were not evacuated ahead when an advisory for rainfall was issued in the morning of the incident as alleged by Biga Barangay Captain Pedro Sepada, Jr.

The collapse happened past 4 p.m. of Monday.

“We will look into all these allegations. That will form part of the investigation,” said Malicse.

The Toledo City government spokesperson, Roseller Layan, said that even before the suspension order, the CCC voluntarily stopped operations to focus on the rescue operations.

The city government assured the public of their cooperation on the investigation to be done by MGB-7.

Meanwhile, Malicse denied that MGB-7 did not act on the complaint of Biga Barangay Captain Pedro Sepada, Jr., where the village chief complained that the mines breached the 300-meter distance from residential areas and that dangerous cracks have shown near the settlements.

In fact, Malicse recommended the stabilization of the cracks, but the barangay reportedly refused such a project. Still, he said the MGB-7 has responded and attended the consultations asked for the residents.

As for the legal liabilities of CCC for the death of the miners, Malicse said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will step in to ensure that CCC will provide the necessary assistance for them.

CCC in its recent statements said that they are in constant communication with the immediate families of the miners for assistance. /rcg