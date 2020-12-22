Mandaue moves Mahiga Creek clearing to January 2021

MANDAUE CITY Philippines – The Mandaue City demolition team has moved the clearing operation at Mahiga Creek to January next year.

The road clearing operation was originally scheduled for last Friday, December 18, 2020, but was postponed due to bad weather.

“Dili man ta pwede mag demolish niya nagbagyo kay gidili man na sa balaod, niya di pod ta ana ig Pasko,” said Cesar Ylanan, head of the city’s Housing and Urban Development Office demolition team.

Up to 22 houses along the riverbanks would be cleared on their return.

It may be recalled that for several years now the residents have been constantly ordered to leave the place but would immediately return to the area.

The city wants the area cleared of informal settlers to build pending projects such as a boardwalk and a police sub-station.

“Duna tay project diha nga himuon nga boulevard ba beautification area gyud ba, duna na tay contractor nga mo start ana nalangay lang gyud sila tungod ana (road clearing),” said Ylanan. /rcg