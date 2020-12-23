EOC: Don’t fear COVID-19 vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is advising the public not to fear the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and to participate if given a chance for inoculation.

Medical practitioners of the EOC clarified that the adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are mild and rare. Thus, it should not outweigh the benefits of vaccination.

Dr. Michelle Linsalata, Cebu City Health Department assistant officer-in-charge, said that “Rest assured any vaccine that we decide to use, will be reviewed by the latest science available.”

The EOC medical team explained that for any vaccine, the chances of an adverse reaction is unavoidable but very slim. Preliminary studies show the reported adverse reactions such as rashes, body malaise, and a slight fever are actually mild and common for any vaccine such as those given to infants and children.

“We should never use vaccines without full FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval and without completing phase 3 of clinical trials. We should trust scientific data, and not rumor-mongering,” Linsalata added.

While the Philippines has yet to choose the appropriate vaccine, doctors from the EOC nevertheless urged the public to still undergo vaccination despite the recent news.

This came after public fear rose due to reported allergic reactions in two health workers who received a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in Alaska, USA, this week casting doubt on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Cebu City government has allocated P400 million in the 2021 annual budget passed on December 23, 2020, to the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has signified that the city will allocate more through a supplemental budget in 2021 when the vaccines are expected to arrive.

Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., the chief implementor of the national task force for COVID-19, assured Labella that Cebu City will be among the priorities for the vaccines. /rcg