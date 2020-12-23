EOC: Don’t fear COVID-19 vaccines
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is advising the public not to fear the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and to participate if given a chance for inoculation.
Medical practitioners of the EOC clarified that the adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are mild and rare. Thus, it should not outweigh the benefits of vaccination.
Dr. Michelle Linsalata, Cebu City Health Department assistant officer-in-charge, said that “Rest assured any vaccine that we decide to use, will be reviewed by the latest science available.”
While the Philippines has yet to choose the appropriate vaccine, doctors from the EOC nevertheless urged the public to still undergo vaccination despite the recent news.
This came after public fear rose due to reported allergic reactions in two health workers who received a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in Alaska, USA, this week casting doubt on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Cebu City government has allocated P400 million in the 2021 annual budget passed on December 23, 2020, to the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.
Mayor Edgardo Labella has signified that the city will allocate more through a supplemental budget in 2021 when the vaccines are expected to arrive.
Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., the chief implementor of the national task force for COVID-19, assured Labella that Cebu City will be among the priorities for the vaccines. /rcg
