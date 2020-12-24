Tumulak to public: Avoid using firecrackers, karaokes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the city council’s chairperson for the committee on disaster risk reduction, reminded the public to celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly.

Tumulak gave the warning as he encouraged the families to gather at limited capacity and avoid activities such as karaoke singing sessions, which could increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Although there will be no restrictions to karaoke singing, the public are still urged to be careful and if possible observe social distancing in their homes.

Tumulak said the vigilance of the family members would result to the family celebrating the New Year as COVID-free.

Aside from karaoke singing, the councilor also advised against the use of firecrackers especially for closely situated residences.

Tumulak said that firecrackers were fire hazards and might result to serious physical injuries.

To avoid accidents, those who want to use firecrackers must only use these in open public spaces with prepared supply of water nearby for accidents.

“Kung mahimo, di na lang ta magpabuto rung Pasko. Ang kwarta nga ipalit natog pabuto, ilang Noche Buena o aguinaldo na lang,” said Tumulak

(If it can be possible, we can just avoid firecrackers this Christmas. We can use the money for firecrackers to buy noche buena or aguinaldo instead.)

Finally, the councilor reminds gun holders to keep their guns in a safe place.

He said that indiscriminate firing had never been allowed in any area of the city, and anybody who would do it would face the consequences.

The councilor encouraged licensed gun holders to be prudent with their weapons and to never take it with them if they would be intoxicated.

Tumulak said he hoped that the public would choose safety over fun this Christmas so that everyone would welcome a Happy New Year in a week’s time. /dbs