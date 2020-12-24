Benhur passes on

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A veteran politician in Cebu has passed away on Thursday, December 24.

Former Cebu 4th District Representative Benhur Salimbangon succumbed to a ‘long battle of cancer’ past 3 p.m. on Thursday, his son Francis Salimbangon announced on social media.

He was 75.

“With heavy hearts, we are informing everyone that at the Lord’s hour of 3:00 pm, Congressman Benhur L. Salimbangon has concluded his 75 years of existence. After a long battle with cancer, he has passed peacefully with his family by his side,” said Francis.

“Up until his last breath, Cong. Benhur fought a good fight; but now, God has him back in his Kingdom as His warrior,” he added.

A native of Medellin town in northern Cebu, Benhur, a scion of one of Cebu’s most influential political families, was first elected as a congressman for the province’s fourth district in 2007.

He was reelected in 2010 and served for the next two consecutive years until 2019.

“Benhur was a loving brother, doting husband, guiding father, and caring Lolo. He was the father of the 4th district, the visionary of the North, and a true champion of public service – the epitome of commitment, integrity, and character. His memories will be forever etched in our hearts and his legacy will live on in the lives he had touched,” said Francis.

Benhur’s wife, Janice Salimbangon, currently sits as the district’s representative to the lower chamber of Congress. /rcg