Pagasa: Rainy Sunday due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — It is going to be a rainy Sunday in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, as well as Visayas and parts of Mindanao due to the trough or extension of a low-pressure areas (LPA), the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that it is monitoring two LPAs within the Philippine area of responsibility.

The first LPA, according to weather specialist Meno Mendoza, was spotted at 55 kilometers west-southwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan. The second LPA was then spotted at 95 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

“Ang dalawang LPA, sa susunod na 24 oras ay mababa naman po ang tsansa na isang maging ganap na bagyo,” Mendoza said.

(There is a slim chance that the two LPAs, in the next 24 hours, will develop into a storm.)

The trough of the LPAs, however, will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Calabarzon region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa region (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga region and the Visayas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” is still currently prevailing over Northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the “amihan”, and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.