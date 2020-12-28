PNP: Dismissal case vs Nuezca done before 30-day deadline

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said that the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Internal Affairs Service (IAS) are expediting the dismissal proceedings against Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca to beat the 30-day deadline to boot out from the police roster the policeman caught on video killing a mother and son in Paniqui, Tarlac.

“Yung dismissal ni Nuezca ay ongoing na po. Ginagawa na po jointly ng NCRPO at ng IAS. Tinignan kung sana mapabilis yung pag-dismiss niya,” PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said in a press conference in Camp Olivas in San Fernando, Pampanga.

(The dismissal against Nuezca is already ongoing. It is being done jointly by the NCRPO and IAS. We are looking at how to rush his dismissal.)

“I could assure the public na idi-dismiss namin siya before [the] 30 days deadline na tinatawag po namin. So before that one, madi-dismiss na po siya,” he added.

(I could assure the public that he will be dismissed before the 30-day deadline that we call it. So before it, he will already be dismissed.)

It was on Dec. 20 when Nuezca shot dead 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her 25-year-old son, Frank Anthony, over an altercation about the firing of “boga,” a kind of noisemaker, among others.

Nuezca, who resides at Barangay Cabayaoasan in Paniqui, was assigned to the Parañaque City Police Crime Laboratory. He was charged with two counts of murder for the shooting.

It is the IAS that recommends to the PNP chief for the dismissal of an erring officer.

Sinas, meanwhile, said that the IAS and NCRPO are now in talks on how to rush to resolve Nuezca’s administrative case.

“There are already collaborations on how to conduct the admin case faster para po madismiss kaagad siya (so he can be dismissed),” the PNP chief said.

Sinas, however, clarified that Nuezca’s case will still follow proper procedures.

“We’ll just follow through the procedures and policies na susundin para po hindi naman po ma-technical. Ang inaalala po kasi namin is kapag hastily or minadali, baka ma-technical kami, sayang naman po yung pag-dismiss sa kanya kung tatalunin kami ng technicalities.”

(We’ll just follow through the procedures and policies that we will follow so we won’t have to go through technicalities. We’re worried that if this done hastily, we may go through technicalities. It will be a waste technicalities will beat us on his dismissal.)