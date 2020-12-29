LPA east of Mindanao to bring rains, another LPA exits PAR

MANILA, Philippines — While the low-pressure area (LPA) near Luzon has exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), another LPA east of Mindanao is set to bring rains, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA that exited Philippine territory was last spotted at 55 kilometers south of Pagasa Island, Palawan.

The other LPA, meanwhile, was last spotted at 1,165 east of Mindanao.

“Itong trough naman ng nasabing low-pressure area ay nagdadala naman po ng mga pag-ulan dito sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(This low-pressure area is bringing rains over a large part of Mindanao.)

The trough or extension of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Caraga and Davao and Soccsksargen regions, Zamboanga Peninsula and Kalayaan Islands.

Northern Luzon, Mendoza said, is currently being affected by the northeast monsoon or “amihan” as well as the tail-end of a frontal system.

With the “amihan”, residents of Batanes and Babuyan Island can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains in their areas.

The tail-end of the frontal system will then bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.