Startup Real Estate Developer Builds Holiday Home for New Normal

Homegrown real estate developer, Exacon Landworth Corp., a Cebuano startup developer introduces Cebu’s first luxury resort home built for the new normal in Mactan, Cebu.

Amuma Mactan, as the flagship project of the rising real estate developer, is a 462-square meter holiday home, designed specifically to provide its owner with utmost relaxation and privacy.

With roots as a homebuilder in 2008 under the construction company Exaltis Corporation, Exacon Landworth positions itself as Cebu’s “Developer of Masterbuilds” — homes crafted to perfection and intertwined with keen attention to details.

As one of the dynamic players in retail development, Exacon Landworth takes pride in building resort homes that provide relaxation and healing with the busy world and environment we are all facing today.

Your Home is Your Holiday

Located in the heart of Mactan Island, Amuma Mactan is named after the Cebuano word, “Amuma” which means to care. This is Exacon’s promise to its future homeowners, to give more than just world-class amenities, but also a home that you can relax and feel safe with your family and friends.

Inspired by the region’s world-class travel destinations and the island’s abundance of natural resources, Amuma Mactan is a resort home with interiors like that of a hotel and features like international resorts.

Luxury Home in Mactan

Situated inside the Vistamar Beach Club, Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City, the house has access to a private white sand beach and diving spots. The community has wide tree-lined avenues perfect for jogging and recreational activities.

The house boasts a total floor area of 360 square meters with luxury home amenities. It is also equipped with five bedrooms that come with en-suite toilets and baths. The house and lot also have an exclusive 32 square meter courtyard infinity pool strategically located at the center of the house making the pool accessible inside and out.

“Amuma is a showcase of Filipino ingenuity and quality craftsmanship. We believe that Filipino design is world class and high-end.” – Engr. Eric Tuñacao, Exacon Landworth CEO

Above that, the house has an outdoor shower, a pump room, a laundry area, a pool deck and a guest room which can be converted into a Spa room. It has a spacious master’s bedroom with an area for home office which will cater to the needs of those working from home.

Green, Sustainable and Smart features

Amuma Mactan is constructed with green and sustainable features with technologies from Australia and New Zealand. It generates its own power though its Grid-tied Solar Carport. It also collects rainwater and pumps it back to the ground floor water closet for reuse.

Its Courtyard Infinity Pool is equipped with Bionizer Technology that eliminates the use of chlorine for water sanitation.

The house has a Decra Roofing System installed in an interlocking manner to withstand strong winds and typhoons. This type of roof is made of Zinc Aluminum to resist corrosion and layered with volcanic stones from New Zealand.

Adding to the exceptional list of features and amenities, Amuma Mactan also has a centralized water heating system and a passive cooling and lighting design to decrease the use of electricity.

Proudly Cebuano

Amuma Mactan highlights world class Cebuano craftsmanship through its furniture pieces from renowned exporters and makers. It also has a fully equipped kitchen, complete with appliances and cabinetries.

Exacon Landworth CEO Engr. Eric Tuñacao said that Amuma Mactan is Contemporary Minimalist Filipino in architecture and is inspired by the Cebuano “payag”.

“Amuma is a showcase of Filipino ingenuity and quality craftsmanship. We believe that Filipino design is world class and high-end.” Tuñacao said.

“It is our goal to establish as a proud brand for Cebu. We want to showcase Cebu and help put Cebu on the map of luxury,” Tuñacao added.

The project began in September 2019 and was accomplished in December of this year, it was only delayed for three months due to the lockdowns caused by the global health crisis.

Amuma Mactan accepts site tours and has a total selling price of P52,000,000, becoming only one of its kind at a very special and distinctive property.

Exacon is currently in the early stages of building another world-class luxury home in Mabolo, Cebu City called Alima Mabolo.

To learn more about Amuma Mactan and for inquiries head on to https://www.exaconland.com/.