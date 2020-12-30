MCIA closes port for non-Filipino passengers from flagged countries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has closed its ports to passengers from the 19 countries with the reported new strain of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as mandated by the national Interagency Task Force (IATF) from December 30, 2020, to January 15, 2020.

In an advisory, MCIA has warned passengers from Denmark; Ireland; Japan; Australia; Israel; The Netherlands; China, including Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions; Switzerland; France; Germany; Iceland; Italy; Lebanon; Singapore; Sweden; South Korea; South Africa; Canada; and Spain, that they cannot enter the Philippines anymore through MCIA or any other airports in the country.

However, Filipinos from the above countries may still enter the country, as President Rodrigo Duterte refuses to close borders for citizens wanting to go home.

The MCIA said that Filipino inbound-passengers will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in their respective local government units.

“Filipino citizens coming from or who had visited any of the above countries are allowed entry to the Philippines but shall be required to undergo a stricter 14-day quarantine period regardless of negative RT-PCR test result upon arrival. All passengers are advised to follow health and safety protocols to ensure the health and well-being of all passengers and airport staff,” said the airport management in a statement.

In Cebu City, all incoming passengers will be quarantined at the New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP).

MCIA urges compliance from passengers to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas is also preparing for the possibility of the entry of the new COVID-19 strain in the region.

PRO-7 director, Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, said that all units have been ordered to coordinate with their respective local governments for border controls, granular lockdowns, and other mitigating measures.

“Andam ra kanunay atong kapulisan. (Our police are always ready),” said Montejo. /rcg