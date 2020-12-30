Hero dog and owner receive presents

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Blacky and his family received gifts from the PAWssion Project for Blacky’s honorable job of helping rescue an abandoned baby boy in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

Blacky with his owner Kuya Lyndon Olingay received gifts from PAWssion Project through a non-government organization Hope for Strays here in Cebu City.

The group handed over grocery items for both Blacky and his “hoomans.”

“With the help of Sir A. & wife, we were able to bring groceries worth 10k, 2 sacks of rice, pet supplies worth 5k, other supplies (goodies & toys for the kids) and 5,000 of monetary help for the family all sponsored by @pawssionproject. Thank you so much for making us an instrument to reward such a very good boy! It is an honor meeting this angel,” posted Gea Ybarita founder of Hope for Strays.

Upon giving the gifts, Kuya Lyndon was teary-eyed, saying that he did not expect these things from strangers.

Kuya Lyndon works as a painter and has rescued ten dogs, including the now famous Blacky.

Blacky is known for his carefree spirit, and his ability to make humans around him feel safe and secure.

This is a great reminder to everyone that kindness and compassion know now breed or kind.

Happy New Year, Blacky and family!

/bmjo