PH’s COVID-19 count now at 472,532

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 caseload shot up to 472,532 after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 1,014 new infections on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Of the total, 23,793 were considered active cases, according to the DOH’s daily case bulletin.

The DOH also recorded 518 new recoveries and 68 fatalities, bringing the total to 439,509 and 9,230, respectively.

Davao City logged the highest number of new infections with 67 cases, followed by Benguet (57), Makati City (48), Bulacan (44), and Laguna (40).

DOH said it removed eight duplicates from the total case count, four of which are recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 21 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths.

DOH said seven labs were not able to submit their data on Dec. 29.