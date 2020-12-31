Palma’s New Year’s message: Remain in faith amid uncertainties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is urging the faithful to stay in faith amid the uncertainties of the future as the world enters into a new year during a pandemic.

Palma said no one could say what could happen in 2021, but a Christian Catholic would know who holds the future and one should keep the faith on the hands that hold it.

“The center of our devotion, the Señor Sto. Niño, then we know that in His hand is the world. We do not know what the future holds, but we know who holds the future,” said the archbishop.

As the world enters into another year of the pandemic, Palma urged the faithful to continue praying for the healing of the world and of the Philippines from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

He said that with a new year coming, it would be another chance to live, thrive, and survive with a renewed faith with God that His plans would come to fruition.

The archbishop also reminded the faithful that on April 14, 2021, it would be the Quincentennial Anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu.

“With Sto. Niño we can survive and thrive with the year ahead because we know He is God’s love,” said Palma.

Even though many are suffering amid the pandemic, the archbishop said there would still be something to look forward to in 2021 if people would only know to trust everything in God.

Archbishop Palma wished all faithful a blessed New Year ahead and hoped for a better year for Cebuanos./dbs