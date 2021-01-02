Lapu-Lapu City caters to online business permit renewal starting Jan. 4

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City Government will already be accepting applications for online business permit renewal starting on Monday, January 4.

Those who do not wish to join the crowd of applicants at the Hoops Dome located along the Humay-Humay Road in Barangay Gun-ob can file their applications for renewal through online.lapulapucity.gov.ph from January 4 to 29, 2021.

Mayor Junard Chan ordered the holding of an offsite renewal in January 2020 to hasten the process of application, renewal, and the releasing of business permits. Applicants were given refreshments, internet access and entertainment while they wait for their turn.

This year, the city government is offering online application as an alternative.

“Gawas nga komportable ra ang atong mga taxpayers sa maong paagi, paspas pa gyud nila nga makuha ang ilang business permit kay sa maong paagi ang Assessment, Payment ug ang printing sa Business Permit ONLINE NA TANAN! Mamenus na ang imong kahago, dili na pod ka kinahanglan nga mogawas sa inyung panimalay,” Chan was quoted saying in an advisory released by the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office (PIO).

(Aside from giving comfort to our taxpayers, we will also able to hasten the process because of the online assessment, payment and the printing of business permits. This will also lessen their burden while the applicants will no longer have to go out of their homes.)

City Treasurers Felicitas Baguio is asking Oponganons to process their business permit renewals ahead of the January 29 deadline to void the payment of fines.

“Hope all our business establishment will pay their tax dues within the deadline to avoid the accumulation of interest and surcharge,” Baguio said.

Walk-in or online business permit renewal may be done from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Applicants are advised to submit the following requirements:

• One set of duly filled up application form

• Any of the following but not limited to:

1. Old business permit

2. Annual Income Tax Return (Latest)

3. Quarterly Income Tax Return (CY 2020)

4. Quarterly VAT Return (CY 2020)

5. Monthly VAT Return (CY 2020)