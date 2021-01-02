Filipina nurse awarded British Empire Medal for ‘outstanding work’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Last October, a British Empire Medal was awarded to Filipina nurse Minnie Klepacz for her “tireless work to support her colleagues and community” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klepacz works as a matron for ophthalmology and leads the hospital’s Black Asian Minority Ethnic Network at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

Filipino nurses in the UK have been lauded as “unsung heroes” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Recently, the Department of Labor and Employment said 26 more Filipino nurses in the UK have contracted COVID-19 as a new variant of the virus was reported there.

