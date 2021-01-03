Margielyn Didal nominated for Asia Skater of the Year

MANILA, Philippines—Olympic hopeful Margielyn Didal has been named one of the nominees for the Asia Skater of the Year in the 2020 Asia Skateboarding Awards.

Didal, a gold medalist in both the Asian and Southeast Asian Games, shared the news on her Instagram account.

“Thank you all,” wrote Didal on her Instagram post. “Let’s go and let’s get it.”

Didal, 21, has already amassed an impressive resume for herself with three gold medals from the Asian Games and SEA Games, an inclusion in TIME Magazine’s 25 most influential teens of 2018, and a semifinal appearance in the Street League Skateboarding.

She’s also the first Filipino to compete in the X Games.

Didal’s influence also led Cebu City, her hometown, to embrace skateboarding as a sport and a viable career for future athletes.