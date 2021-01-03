Ryan Garcia wants a shot at Pacquiao in 2021

MANILA, Philippines—Ryan Garcia has yet to crack the upper echelon of his generation but he’s already looking at the top dog of the previous one.

In an interview with DAZN heading to his fight against Luke Campbell, Garcia said he’d like to fight Manny Pacquiao in 2021 in a bout that he said would be the culmination of his dream.

The now WBC interim lightweight champion has since knocked out Campbell in their Sunday fight and his career trajectory also involves a bout against Gervonta Davis but it’s the Pacquiao match that’s he’s keen on making a reality.

“My dream is I beat ‘Tank’ Davis and then I end up getting a chance to fight Manny Pacquiao before he gets to go,” said Garcia who stopped Campbell in the seventh round. “Because he is one of my idols. He is one of those people, I look up to, and I think he is that last great legend that after Muhammad Ali and all the other legends, he is one of those.”

“So, it will be an honor to be in the ring with him.”

Garcia, however, is two weight classes below Pacquiao, the WBA Super World welterweight champion, and the 147-pound division is already stacked with fighters willing to take on the Filipino icon including two-belt holder Errol Spence who owns the WBC and IBF straps.

Nevertheless, Garcia is willing to welcome Pacquiao back to lightweight or head to welterweight.

“Either 140, 147, I don’t care I just want to be in the ring with him,” said Garcia who also wants to take a shot at the undisputed lightweight king Teofimo Lopez.

A potential fight between Lopez—owner of The Ring, WBA Super, IBF, WBO, and WBC Franchise lightweight titles—and WBC champion Devin Haney could happen and Garcia hopes to take on the winner of that bout for all the 135-lb belts.

/MUF