IN PHOTOS: Eve of Fiesta Señor 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Religious celebration in honor of Snr. Sto. Niño will push through this year with huge changes made due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

This year’s Fiesta Señor will be completely different from what Cebuanos usually experience. as there will be no external events, and all efforts will be focused only on the conduct of the nine-day Novena Mass.

Organizers have also set limits on the number of churchgoers attending each Mass, both inside and outside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

On the eve of this year’s Fiesta Señor, January 7, 2021, let’s take a look at the preparations being done within and around the church.

Vendors selling images of the Holy Child along D. Jakosalem Side of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño hope for their sales to pick up with devotees expected to attend the Novena Masses for the Fiesta Señor which will start tomorrow, January 8. | via Morexette Marie Erram