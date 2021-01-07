IN PHOTOS: Eve of Fiesta Señor 2021

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | January 07,2021 - 04:40 PM
The open Pilgrim Center of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on the eve of the Fiesta Señor 2021. Preparations are still ongoing in the church as of January 7, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Religious celebration in honor of Snr. Sto. Niño will push through this year with huge changes made due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

This year’s Fiesta Señor will be completely different from what Cebuanos usually experience. as there will be no external events, and all efforts will be focused only on the conduct of the nine-day Novena Mass.

Organizers have also set limits on the number of churchgoers attending each Mass, both inside and outside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

On the eve of this year’s Fiesta Señor, January 7, 2021, let’s take a look at the preparations being done within and around the church.

Chairs have been placed at Plaza Sugbo, and are at least one meter apart from each other | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

 

LOOK: With a face mask, face shield, quarantine pass, and a statue of Snr. Sto. Niño, a lady devotee proceeds to queue at the entrance of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on January 7, 2020. | via Morexette Marie Erram

 

LOOK: Distancing markers have been painted on this stretch of Osmeña Boulevard right outside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu | via Morexette Marie Erram

 

Vendors selling images of the Holy Child along D. Jakosalem Side of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño hope for their sales to pick up with devotees expected to attend the Novena Masses for the Fiesta Señor which will start tomorrow, January 8. | via Morexette Marie Erram

 

LOOK: Personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) a day before they will be officially deployed around the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu | via Morexette Marie Erram

 

LOOK: Electronic LED screens being mounted right beside Magellan’s Cross to broadcast the Novena Mass being held inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu | via Morexette Marie Erram

