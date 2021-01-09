Mandaue City adds 8 active cases to its list on Jan. 8

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Eight more active cases were reported in Mandaue City on Friday, January 8.

This increases to 51 the total number of active cases here. The city also logged 2, 371 recoveries and 172 COVID-related deaths, data released by the Public Information Office (PIO) show.

Three of the city’s new cases are from Purok 4 in Barangay Cubacub. Two of them, a male and a female, are 44-years-old while the third one is a 24-year-old female.

Mandaue City’s five other new cases are from Barangays Tipolo – 2 and Canduman, Alang-alang, and Jagobiao with one each.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said.

The city also logged one recovery, a resident of Barangay Tipolo, on Friday.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), earlier said that the holiday celebration that brought people outside of their homes may have caused the slight increase in the city’s active cases.

Mandaue City only had 29 active cases on Sunday, January 3. Its active cases increased by 22 in less than a week.

