Lapu-Lapu has 51 active COVID-19 cases

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City now has 51 active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of January 9, 2021.

Based on the data prepared by Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), that of the number of active cases, six were admitted at the hospital, while the rest were being isolated at the city’s isolation facility in Barangay Gun-ob.

The data also showed that from January 3 to 9, 2021, the city logged 29 newly reported cases of the virus. Carungay, however, said that on January 4, the city did not log any new case of COVID-19.

Of the 51 active cases, 4 are from Barangay Basak, 5 from Barangay Pusok, 8 from Barangay Gun-ob, 10 from Barangay Pajo, 1 from Barangay Looc, 5 from Barangay Mactan, 3 from Barangay Babag, 1 from Barangay Bankal, 2 from Barangay Agus, 2 from Barangay Pajac, 1 from Barangay Canjulao, 1 from Barangay Buaya, 5 from Barangay Maribago, 2 from Barangay Suba-Basbas, and 1 from Barangay Baring.

In a phone interview, Carungay also admitted that they had recorded a slight increase of their COVID-19 cases.

But as of the moment, Carungay said she could not yet attribute this to the recent Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Di pa gyud ni ingon siya mao, kay sa akong tan-aw, tungod mani kay naa silay pre-existing condition, unya naa sila’y exposure sa confirmed positive. Makita guro nato karong semanaha kun unsay picture aning post-holiday nato nga kuan,” Carungay said.

(This is not yet the whole picture because what I observed is that the cause of these cases were mostly because they have pre-existing conditions and they were exposed to a confirmed case. Perhaps, we can see the whole post holiday picture this week.)

Carungay said that most of their new cases of the virus in the city were being transmitted at the workplace, due to exposure to a COVID-19 positive, and result of their contact-tracing activities./dbs

