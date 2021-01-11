Palace admits post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, says it’s ‘manageable’

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday admitted that there was a post-holiday surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, but assured that it is “manageable” and the country remains capable of providing health care srvices to patients.

“Mukhang ang figures po ay nagpapakita na tumaas talaga. So hindi po natin talaga maikakaila na nagkaroon tayo ng holiday surge dahil nag-1,900 [cases] po tayo, highest in three weeks if I’m not mistaken kahapon po,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing.

(It appears that the figures show that there’s an increase. We cannot deny that there is a holiday surge because we recorded 1,900 cases yesterday, highest in three weeks if I’m not mistaken.)

READ: PH COVID-19 count now at 487,690 with 1,906 new infections “Pero ang tingin ko naman po, magiging manageable ‘yung pagtaas dahil importante naman po, handa tayong gamutin yung mga magkakasakit na seryoso dahil 60 percent pa po ang available natin sa ICU [intensive are unit], isolation, mga hospital beds,” he added. (But I think it will be manageable because what’s important is that we are ready to attend to those who will be seriously ill as there is 60 percent availability in our ICU, isolation and hospitals beds.) The Department of Health said it will be able to determine whether or not the Philippines is experiencing a post-holiday surge by Jan. 15. Before the Christmas season, President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to the public to skip festivities to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. As of Jan. 10, the Philippines recorded 487,690 cases of COVID-19, of which 20,087 are considered active. A total of 9,405 individuals died due to the disease while 458,198 have recovered. gsg

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .