Physical novena masses for Fiesta Señor 2021 cancelled

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | January 11,2021 - 05:35 PM

 

Non-Cebu City residents are no longer allowed to enter the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino during the duration of the Fiesta Senor. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Erram

Cebu City, Philippines—Augustinian friars from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu announced on Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021, that they will be cancelling physical Novena Masses of the Fiesta Señor 2021 due to health concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was decided after a meeting participated by the Augustinian priests  and officials from the Cebu City Government on Monday afternoon.  

With this development, novena masses will now be done virtually starting Tuesday, January 12, which would be the fifth day of the nine-day novena leading to Fiesta Señor.

Fr. Ric Anthony Reyes, spokesperson of the Basilica, said the church compound will remain open for devotees who want to visit, given that they are allowed by existing health protocols. 

“We have observed that the surge of crowd commemorating and celebrating brought us into a conclusion greater action to prevent the virus,” said Reyes.

Here is the official statement from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu:

