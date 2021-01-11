Chan’s petition to Sto. Niño: An end to COVID-19 pandemic

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has only one prayer petition to the Señor Sto. Niño: An end to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic so that the city’s economy can already recover.

Chan said that this was what he was praying for to the miraculous image of the Holy Child in line with the upcoming celebration of the Fiesta Señor.

“Well ang ato ra gyud nga gipangayo no nga mawala na gyud si coronavirus. Nga makabalik na unta ang atong ekonomiya sa siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu,” Chan said.

(Well, what I am asking for is that the coronavirus will be gone so that Lapu-Lapu City’s economy will recover.)

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, the replica of the miraculous image visited the St. Therese of Lisieux Chapel, located inside the Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak.

The image was transported through a red pick-up vehicle, and placed inside a glass case which was covered with a black cloth.

Chan said that the Basilica purposely covered the image so that this would not attract a large crowd while being transported.

The image arrived at the IAU at 9 a.m., which was followed by a pontifical Mass celebrated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

After the Mass, devotees were also allowed to venerate the image. The image departed from the IAU at around 1 p.m. for it to return to the Basilica.

He also said that aside from Lapu-Lapu City, the image would also visit different places here in Cebu./dbs