HPD-Cebu relaunches Virtual Fun Run to celebrate medical frontliners’ resilience amid the pandemic

MANDAUE CITY — Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu (HPD-Cebu) is starting the New Year by hosting a Virtual Fun Run from January 16-29, 2021. The run will only be open to all registered applicants of the original 2020 HPD Run last March 2020 to celebrate Hi-Precision Diagnostics-Cebu’s 20 years in providing quality healthcare to Sugbuanons. The race was postponed due to the COVID 19 lockdown measures. ​

Now, in this new normal, the Fun Run has been relaunched as a way to celebrate the resilience of our Frontliners and the Cebuano people during these troubled times. lt will have the same four categories: 3K, 6K, 12K and 20K, except participants, can now finish at their own time during the two-week period. ​

Hi-Precision in the New Normal

With the Fun Run postponed and community quarantines last year, the pandemic proved to be a very challenging time for Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu.

“The year 2020 was supposed to be a year of celebration for us. We had worked for months to organize the Fun Run, and to have it postponed like that at the last minute was a great shock,” said Director Euclid Po, HPD-Cebu managing director.

“Patient traffic plummeted because people were so afraid of getting COVID. [So it was] only by God’s grace that we were able to stay open throughout 2020. The only way we survived was by better servicing our patients and ensuring the safety of both our customers and staff,” Po said. ​

For more information about the Fun Run, go to the official FB event page at: https://fb.me/e/1KUtoF4zf

To combat the spread of COVID-19, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu quickly implemented physical distancing policies, plastic barriers, UVC-Light sanitation systems, regular disinfection of laboratory areas, and proper PPE equipment for staff. HPD-Cebu’s home service and online results allowed patients to avail of important services while staying safe at home.

But, Po said, the secret to HPD-Cebu’s non-stop service during the lockdown was still the Medical Frontliners, who continued to serve in spite of the risks and challenges that came with the pandemic.

“Here in Hi-Precision Diagnostics, our greatest asset is our people. If it were not for our brave men and women, we could not have continued in operation and helped all the non-COVID patients who still needed treatment and good healthcare during the pandemic,” he said.

HPD-Cebu has a photo series on their Facebook page called HPD-Cebu Heroes which features the stories of frontliners as well as testimonials of patients whose lives were saved during these past few months. In one post, a terrified patient with fever-like symptoms went to Hi Precision for a check-up, having been turned away at numerous medical facilities, and tested positive instead for dengue.

“Nabalaka jud ko kay basig Covid ning sakit. Kay sigi ra man ko nagsuka, nya dili ko ganahan mokaon. Gihilantan man sad… Posted by Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Because of this, she was able to receive the right treatment before her condition worsened.

In another post, a young medical technologist shared about her decision to continue serving patients in Cebu City while missing her mother in the province.

“Pag human na ning lockdown, ganahan na ko mouli sa amua para makakita sa akong Mama. Siempre, na-worry man sad ko niya… Posted by Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu on Monday, April 13, 2020

All of these are real stories showing the importance of quality healthcare and service in the lives of real Cebuanos.

The Benefits of Running in the year 2021

In addition to celebrating a new year, the HPD Virtual Run was relaunched as a way to raise awareness for the importance of exercise and keeping a healthy lifestyle.

“A strong immune system is still the best medicine against COVID-19. A good diet, regular sleep cycle, and regular exercise are key in having a good immunity,” Po said.

“Running is also a great stress reliever, which is something we all need after coming out of a long and stressful year,” he added.

Registered participants who have not picked up their race kits can claim them at the branch where they registered until January 15, 2020. For more information about the Fun Run, go to the official FB event page at: https://fb.me/e/1KUtoF4zf . /PR

