Sinulog choreographers to receive P100K each from Rama

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama has agreed to release P100, 000 to each of the Sinulog choreographers to help them take care of some of their pending obligations.

Marvey Caño, spokesperson of the Cebu Choreographers Association, said they anticipate the release of the amount this Tuesday, January 12.

Rama made a promise to allocate some “personal money” for the choreographers after they pleaded for help during a meeting that was held at the Vice Mayor’s Office on Monday.

READ: Some Sinulog choreographers deep in debt, depressed

However, they would have to repay the amount after they received the P300,000 Sinulog 2021 subsidy promised by City Hall before or after they perform during the Quincentennial Anniversary in April, Caño said.

The subsidy will be taken from the P25 million allocation for this year’s festival, he said.

Caño said they were told to return to City Hall this Tuesday together with the captains of the barangays that they represented. The barangay captains will serve as witnesses to their receipt of the P100,000 check.

“Maayo na lang na kay sa wala,” he said.

(This is better than receiving nothing.)

“Ang mga contingents subsidy ra gyud ang gi saligan.”

(The contingents only depend on the subsidy.)

But Caño, who is the resident choreographer for the contingents from Talisay City, said that he might not be included in the release of the P100,000 allocation from Rama since Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas had already announced his decision to back out from this year’s ritual showdown.

READ: Talisay backs out from Sinulog 2021