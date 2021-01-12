LPA to bring rains in Mindanao; cold weather to persist in Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Mindanao as the northeast monsoon still causes cold weather in Luzon on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The LPA was last spotted 170 kilometers southeast of General Santos City, according to the weather update issued by Pagasa at 4 a.m.

“Sa buong Mindanao mararanasan ang maulap na kalangitan may kalat-kalat na pag-ulat at mga pagkidlat at pagkulog. ‘Yan ay epekto o dulot ng LPA na nasa timog-silangan ng Mindanao,” Pagasa weather Meno Mendoza said.

(In the entire Mindanao, there will be cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA located southeast of Mindanao.)

Mendoza said the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression and may dissipate within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

“Patuloy pa ring nakakaapekto ang northeast monsoon o amihan dito sa buong Luzon. Ito ang malamig na hangin nagdadala ng malamig na panahon sa buong Luzon,” Mendoza added.

(The northeast monsoon still affects the entire Luzon. This is the cold wind that brings cold weather in the region.)

He also said the tail-end of a frontal system, or where cold winds from the northeast monsoon and warm winds from the Pacific Ocean converge, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Central and Eastern Visayas.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 11 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 26 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 18 to 26 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 26 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

