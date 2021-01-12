Lapu buy-bust yields P5.4M worth of Nubain

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—P5.4 million worth of Nubain (nalbuphine hydrochloride) were seized by authorities in an anti-illegal drugs operation along Sangi road in Barangay Pajo here at around 12:30 am on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Arrested during the operation was a certain Dioscoro Colo, 33 years old and a cargo representative who lives in Barangay Manduyong in Badian town, Cebu.

The buy-bust operation was headed by the Special Operations Unit (SOU) 5, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNPDEG), in coordination with the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG)-7, Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 2, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU-7), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

During the operation, authorities were able to recover 21,600 pieces of nubain worth P5.4 million, boodle money worth P110,000, one piece of thousand peso bill, and one piece of five hundred peso bill.

Colo is now under the custody of the SOU5, PNPDEG for proper disposition and documentation.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who was present during the operation, congratulated the PNP and the PDEA-7 for the successful operation.

Chan also warned the public not to get involved in any illegal activities.

“Atong panawagan nga mao na, dili sila mobuhat ug mga illegal nga kalihukan dinhi sa atong siyudad kay ang atong kapulisan, ang atoang mga otoridad, ang atong gobyerno wala matulog dinhi,” Chan said.

(We call on them not to do illegal activities here in out city because our police, out authorities and our government are not sleeping.)

Nubain, or nalbuphine hydrochloride, which is used as pain medication, was included by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) as a dangerous drug in 2011 because of its addictive properties and characteristics.

/bmjo

Read: Shabu users shift to Nubain — PDEA7