Mandaue’s returning OFWs will be quarantined at MCIC

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who will be returning home to Mandaue City need not worry about where to be quarantined.

This is because the city has prepared the Mandaue City Isolation Center (MCIC) at the old Cebu North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku as a quarantine facility exclusively for returning OFWs.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they also planned to use the Norkis Park as a quarantine facility for residents who will test positive for both COVID-19 and the new variant of coronavirus also known as the UK variant.

The MCIC will exclusively cater to OFWs from countries with cases of the UK variant who cannot afford to be quarantined in a hotel or other facility.

The Department of Health requires OFWs who will be arriving in the Philippines from other countries to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

As of the moment, the city uses the Mandaue City Isolation Unit (MCIU) located in the Mandaue City Central School for this purpose.

Ibañez said the Norkis Park is nearing completion and only lacks finishing touches on the Doctors and Nurses ward.

The DOH on Wednesday, January 13, 2020, confirmed the existence of the new variant in the country.

With this, the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is putting on an aggressive contact tracing, testing, and isolating program. /rcg