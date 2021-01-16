Parents dress baby in Sto. Niño vestments as their way of saying thank you for answered prayer

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Señor Sto. Niño never ceases to amaze us.

No matter what our hearts desire, he sure knows how to answer our prayers and petitions at the right time.

Like the blessing of a new bundle of joy in the form of a child.

First-time mother, Nic-Nic San Juan shared photos of her two-month-old daughter, Ellie dressed in vestments of the Señor Sto. Niño.

“My partner and I are devotees of the Señor Sto. Niño. For two years we have attended the novena Masses with this special petition of having our own baby,” she said.

Their healthy baby Ellie was dressed with the vibrant colors of red and yellow and with the details that look just like the Señor’s vestments.

She said it is their way of saying thank you to the Child Jesus for granting their prayers and for giving them, Ellie.

Here are some of the photos of the adorable tot taken during the photoshoot done by Gerbe P. Cañacoa:

This may not be a one of a kind miracle story of the Señor Sto. Niño, but for sure this story hits close to home for all those who implored similar petitions and granted their own Ellie as well.

Viva Pit Señor! /rcg